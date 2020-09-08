Community ‘leaders’ are thrilled Rochester’s police command team quit

The entire command staff of the Rochester Police Department resigned after a week of ‘protests’ [violent riots] over the death of Daniel Prude, an unarmed, naked black man who died seven days after he was restrained by police. He had to be resuscitated at the scene after being held down for two minutes. Prude was high on PCP and had serious physical and mental problems.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a statement that he was honored to serve the city in upstate New York for 20 years and commended his staff. However, he said the protests and criticism of his handling of the investigation into the March 23 incident “are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.”

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” he said in a statement. “The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for.”

Mayor Lovely Warren informed the Rochester City Council that in addition to Singletary, the entire command staff announced it would be vacating their roles today. She noted that none of the police leaders were asked to resign.

The local agitators are thrilled and want the ‘protesters’ to continue on.

They wrote on Twitter, “We accept Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s resignation and the resignations of the entire RPD Command Team. Our movement for justice is winning, and it’s because of this incredible community, showing up night after night.”

“Let’s keep the pressure up until all those responsible for Daniel Prude’s murder and cover-up — including Mayor Lovely Warren — have resigned, taken responsibility, and donated their pensions to the families they allowed to be harmed. Together we have the ability to hold those in power accountable and bring an end to systemic police violence in our community.”

Mayor Lovely Warren said she has no intention of resigning.

Every night, lunatics, some from out of the area, rage through Rochester. This is what is considered effective and it will get worse.

