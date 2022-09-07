Oil & Gas Leasing Collapses Under Biden

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, the Biden administration has leased fewer acres for oil-and-gas drilling offshore and on federal land than any other administration in its early stages dating back to the end of World War II. There are almost none offered in fact.

By his own admission, Joe Biden has bought into the globalist views of the World Economic Forum and the UN. That is, they don’t want all these fossil fuels for the sake of the climate. It’s the same thing you see going on with farms. They don’t want all those emission-spewing farms. They believe they don’t need them since they think technology will replace the need for them.

The analysis found that President Biden’s Interior Department leased 126,228 acres for drilling through Aug. 20, his first 19 months in office. No other president since Richard Nixon in 1969-70 leased out fewer than 4.4 million acres at this stage in his first term, the Journal stated.

Harry Truman was the last president to lease fewer acres—65,658—in 1945-46, but there is a reason for that. In Truman’s time, offshore leasing was in its infancy, and the federal government didn’t have control of the leases, for the most part, so his numbers had to be a lot lower.

Biden is running 97% behind Donald Trump at the same point in his presidency, and Trump wasn’t a record-breaker.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE INFLATION ACT

Biden canceled most of the lease auctions, and any coming up through legislation have not yet taken effect. They might never.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which does nothing to reduce inflation, requires the federal government to offer a minimum of two million acres of federal land and 60 million offshore acres per year for oil and gas leasing.

But the details are in fine print.

They only have to do it in the years they decide to authorize wind and solar farms on federal land. They can skip it if they have enough on private land. They can also offer undesirable areas to oil and gas companies who want to drill. They’ve done it already in the past year.

The act was a scam.

