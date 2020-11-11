O’Keefe releases a tape of feds ‘intimidating’ USPS worker alleging ballot tampering

A USPS employee named Richard Hopkins signed a sworn affidavit alleging ballot tampering and fraud. In the affidavit, the postal worker alleged that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

Lindsey Graham received a copy of the affidavit and called for an investigation into the matter.

The Oversight Committee Democrats said Hopkins was interviewed by investigators Friday and Monday recanted the allegations without saying why he signed a false affidavit. There is no word if Hopkins will face perjury charges.

Mr. Hopkins later said the feds intimidated him into watering down the story, but he did not recant.

Hopkins has been placed on UNPAID LEAVE by USPS for blowing the whistle on the backdating of ballots. Project Veritas has confirmed Federal inspectors from the Office of Inspector General are investigating multiple post offices in Pennsylvania.

In a recording of an interview with the feds, they appeared to be intimidating Mr. Hopkins. Perhaps it’s a tactic to make sure he’s legit?

RECORDING: Federal agents “coerce” USPS whistleblower Hopkins to water down story Agent Strasser: “I am trying to twist you a little bit” “I am scaring you here”…” we have Senators involved…DOJ involved…reason they called me is to try to harness.” pic.twitter.com/MaL1WRJrih — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 11, 2020

Mr. Hopkins said The Washington Post put out fake news and he wants them to recant the story.

Post Office whistleblower stands by his statement, demands Washington Post recant their article https://t.co/nt5TUDeG1S — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 11, 2020

The media is still reporting the recant story to discredit Mr. Hopkins.

UPDATE YOUR CHYRON, ⁦@andersoncooper⁩ ⁦@AC360⁩. He’s said he didn’t recant.

He released tapes of federal agents Coercing him. What you’re doing right now is journalistic malpractice. pic.twitter.com/JHeysc3vay — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020