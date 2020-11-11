Report Fox bans White House, campaign, & legal teams during daytime

A Fox News source, the second source, told One America News that “Everything except Tucker, Hannity, and Laura is cratering. Daytime’s been told not to have any guests on from the campaign, legal teams, or the White House.

WOW! They are banning the White House? We know why. Fox heir James Murdoch’s wife is tweeting how thrilled she is that Trump was defeated. She’s a British leftist. Then there is that Paul Ryan who sits on their board.

NEW: FoxNews source tells @OANN: “Everything except Tucker/Hannity/Laura is cratering. Daytime’s been told not to have any guests on from the campaign/legal teams/White House.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 10, 2020

The leftists destroy everything they touch, literally, everything.

The only way America survives is our shared values.

Our Institutions protect those values.

The Left is systematically destroying those institutions: Education, entertainment, judiciary, legislative and law enforcement institutions. Now, they have come for our elections.@newsmax pic.twitter.com/ZtzzIX0FKc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2020