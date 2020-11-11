Report Fox bans White House, campaign, & legal teams during daytime

A Fox News source, the second source, told One America News that “Everything except Tucker, Hannity, and Laura is cratering. Daytime’s been told not to have any guests on from the campaign, legal teams, or the White House.

WOW! They are banning the White House? We know why. Fox heir James Murdoch’s wife is tweeting how thrilled she is that Trump was defeated. She’s a British leftist. Then there is that Paul Ryan who sits on their board.

The leftists destroy everything they touch, literally, everything.

