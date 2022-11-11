O’Keefe Video of a Teacher at a Prestigious School Fantasizing About Students

Project Veritas posted a new video today exposing an educator working at a prestigious Connecticut private school, Iman Rasti, for sexually explicit statements he made about his current high school students.

Rasti, Director of Greens Farms Academy’s Writing Center, teaches Middle School English and is the Seventh Grade Dean. He was recorded fantasizing about young female pupils. He even admits that his thoughts could get him in trouble at work. He’s on leave after he made his thoughts known.

He claims the young girls open their legs wide open for him and “it’s brutal.”

“Every day there is different panties on: green, black, white and they [students] make sure — it’s like they talk to each other, the three of them do that.”

“They open their legs, and I am teaching, and I see what I see. They make sure that the panties are positioned in a way that I actually see the thing.”

“Well, how can you concentrate? How can you continue talking with your classroom when you see that? I don’t know for women — if you see, I don’t know, I guess for women it’s sexy to see a man with a hard on. Maybe it’s sexy, I don’t know…They [students] are naughty.”

“So, you see a 15-year-old girl, and next year they come back to school, and she is a woman. She is a woman. There is no way — she has gained weight, just, doing nothing, so it is clear that she has had sex. A lot of sex.”

He’s disgusting. These are teen girls.

Rasti sounds like a time bomb. It’s likely he’ll be fired soon.

