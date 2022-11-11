Iranians Fight for Freedom While Dems Try to Take Ours Away

M Dowling
The Iranian parliament on Tuesday reportedly voted overwhelmingly in favor of the death penalty for 15,000 protesters.

According to Newsweek, massive protests followed the beating death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested by the “morality police” for allegedly wearing an “improper” hijab. She was beaten and later died from a fatal head injury.

The terrorist regime has seen massive protests following the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Allegedly, life is changing in Tehran, but then we hear the parliament plans to kill 15,000 protesters.

Who knows what’s going on, but when people leave, they can’t believe the ingrates living in this country. Check out the second tweet.

It’s not just Middle Eastern countries trying to make us into a third world. Other foreign countries are involved, but most of the damage is done by Democrats. Iranian people would do anything to live in freedom as we do, yet half the US wants to destroy our freedoms and way of life.

This rapper was sentenced to death for supporting the protests.

There are a lot of people in the same position as Mahsa and Saman Yasin in Iran. Americans need to reconsider surrendering their freedoms for a failed ideology.


