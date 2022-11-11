Iranians Fight for Freedom While Dems Try to Take Ours Away

The Iranian parliament on Tuesday reportedly voted overwhelmingly in favor of the death penalty for 15,000 protesters.

According to Newsweek, massive protests followed the beating death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested by the “morality police” for allegedly wearing an “improper” hijab. She was beaten and later died from a fatal head injury.

The terrorist regime has seen massive protests following the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Allegedly, life is changing in Tehran, but then we hear the parliament plans to kill 15,000 protesters.

Who knows what’s going on, but when people leave, they can’t believe the ingrates living in this country. Check out the second tweet.

Beautiful! The recent protests in Iran has already changed the way life is going on. Karaj, near Tehran. The video is telling.#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/n1chVjWfgE — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) November 9, 2022

It’s not just Middle Eastern countries trying to make us into a third world. Other foreign countries are involved, but most of the damage is done by Democrats. Iranian people would do anything to live in freedom as we do, yet half the US wants to destroy our freedoms and way of life.

This is my country by CHOICE. I migrated here from IRAN. Those of you who were LUCKY to be born here and HATE the way of life in AMERIICA, have no IDEA how Middle Eastern countries are and try to push this BLESSED country into a 3rd world country, can JUST LEAVE! — LindaB cali escapee (@LindaBadal2) November 4, 2022

This rapper was sentenced to death for supporting the protests.

Kurdish rapper #SamanYasin accused of “enmity against God” for supporting protests against the regime in #Iran has been sentenced to death by Judge Salavati known as the “Judge of Death.” Salavati has been sanctioned by the U.S. & EU for human rights violations. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/EvNKP5RYDi — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) November 10, 2022

There are a lot of people in the same position as Mahsa and Saman Yasin in Iran. Americans need to reconsider surrendering their freedoms for a failed ideology.

Related