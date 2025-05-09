O’Keefe’s Undercover Video of Attorney General Bondi Raises Questions

Attorney General Pam Bondi was caught undercover revealing that tens of thousands of Epstein videos of little kids. After O’Keefe approached her with the quote, she made almost the exact same statement publicly that she made to a complete stranger in a D.C. restaurant.
It is safe to say she is not transparent and she’s keeping things from the American public.
Deep State? Bondi needs to explain.
AG Pam Bondi Was Covertly Recorded on April 28, Revealing Previously Undisclosed Information About Epstein Regarding 'Tens of Thousands of Videos of Little Kids' to a Complete Stranger in a D.C. Restaurant
Yesterday, the AG Made an Almost Identical Statement Publicly After… pic.twitter.com/l1U89U9eji
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 8, 2025
