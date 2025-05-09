O’Keefe’s Undercover Video of Attorney General Bondi Raises Questions

By
M Dowling
-
1
49

Attorney General Pam Bondi was caught undercover revealing that tens of thousands of Epstein videos of little kids. After O’Keefe approached her with the quote, she made almost the exact same statement publicly that she made to a complete stranger in a D.C. restaurant.

It is safe to say she is not transparent and she’s keeping things from the American public.

Deep State? Bondi needs to explain.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz