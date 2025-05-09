President Trump Might Drop China Tariffs to 80% Before the Meeting

President Trump is considering dropping the tariffs on China to 80% before the meeting with Chinese officials in Switzerland tomorrow. He is giving Xi something to save face.

He made the comment on TruthSocial adding that any reduction would be up to Treasury Secretary Bessent. “Bessent and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer are holding trade talks with Chinese officials tomorrow in Switzerland.

Yesterday, the US and UK reached a trade deal that President Trump and Prime Minister Starmer and both happy about.

The media has harshly criticized the deal, not having even seen it. The deal means $5 billion in new market access and $6 billion in tariffs.

Trump took on an enormous project at huge political risk, to make life better for the working man and woman. No politician has done this for the people.

In response to the media attacking the deal, trade negotiator Greer pointed to the weakness in their allegations while on Newsmax last night.

“And listen, when they start thinking about things like timing or format, that’s when you know you’re winning,” Greer said, “that you have the right policy. Because no one could argue with us getting more access for beef, no one can argue with us getting more access for ethanol. No one can argue with us getting more access for industrial products, or having to deal with the UK like no one. No one is saying that’s bad. They’re just saying, Well, maybe the timing. You know, we don’t like the timing. I mean, the reality is, we’re going as fast as we can, and if the deal is good, the President will take it, and if it’s not, we won’t. We’re not on other people’s timeline.”

