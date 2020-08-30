Ole Miss walks off the field for racial justice

Now the Ole Miss players walked out of practice today to protest for racial justice and an end to police brutality. The team chanted “no justice no peace” at town square.

This movement is out of control. Maybe the people in charge should get hold of all the men who didn’t make the team and ask them how soon they can suit up!

