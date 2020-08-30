Vice President Mike Pence told miners and workers in the Iron Range on Friday that President Trump stands with them. He will continue to protect their jobs, Pence said at a campaign event. President Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016.

Pence said, accurately, at the campaign event that as mining was shut down in the Iron Range, Biden told miners to “learn to code.”

Republicans are now the party of the working man.

Six Democrat Minnesota mayors in the Iron Range endorsed President Donald Trump over Joe Corn Pop Biden on Friday. They stated that Trump has improved the lives of Minnesotans, while Biden has moved too far to the left.

At a campaign rally for Trump’s reelection, Minnesota Iron Range mayors — Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe, Chisholm Mayor John Champa, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak, Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich, and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich — endorsed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term in office.

The Democrat mayors charged that Minnesota had remained a Democrat stronghold for decades; however, they noted that Biden had done “nothing” for the working class as jobs left the Iron Range.

The Minnesota Democrat mayors wrote:

Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades. We have watched as our constituents’ jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country.

By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good-paying jobs elsewhere.

Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.

In contrast, they wrote that the Trump-Pence administration has cut taxes and pursued other policies that have brought the Iron Range “roaring back to life.”

“Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across our nation,” they added.

Pence said that Trump "always stands up for the Iron Range."

