Oligarch Joe Biden Meets with Another Oligarch

Here is Joe Biden warning Americans of the oligarchy in America. He should have warned them before he took over the presidency and started funding his mansions with foreign money.

“That’s why my farewell address tonight, I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. This is a dangerous content…, and that’s a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of very few ultra-wealthy people.

“The dangerous consequences of their abuse of power is left unchecked today. An oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights, freedom, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.

“We see the consequences all across America. And we’ve seen it before, more than a century ago, but the American people stood up to the robber barons back then and busted the trust. They didn’t punish the wealthy. This made the wealthy pay that by play, by the rules everybody else had to.

This is Joe Biden, an oligarch, meeting with an oligarch only three days later. Pritzker bought his seat by outspending all the competition. Biden recently gave a Presidential medal to another oligarch, George Soros.

Here he is with another oligarch. If Biden is going to worry about oligarchs, he should at least admit that’s who he relied upon.


