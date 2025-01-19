Clown World News: Dems Didn’t Tell Us How Good They Are

Chuck U. thinks we are all stupid, or he feels Democrats didn’t do a good enough job of pretending they care about us.

“Too often, Kristen (Welker), we talked about the mechanics of legislation and details in the legislation,” Chuck U said, “and we didn’t show empathy or concern to average or enough to average working families who don’t realize how much we [Democrats] have done. How much we care for them.”

Here’s some of what Democrats did in DC: pic.twitter.com/ENCxOAZZU3 — White Rook (@WhiteR91722) January 19, 2025

In more Clown News, Kamala Giggles isn’t going anywhere. Everyone’s wondering if she’s hammered.

Kamala says she’s not going anywhere: “It is not my nature to go quietly into the night! Ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/wZeJp6SGKh — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 16, 2025

Biden isn’t going anywhere either. How lucky can we get?

BREAKING: Joe Biden moments ago at his final speech as president at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church service: "We must hold onto hope. We must stay engaged. We must always keep the faith in the better days to come. I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE!" pic.twitter.com/GAn71JHKMB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 19, 2025

The leadership of the Democrat Party still wants to bring Gazans to the US as refugees.

HORRIFYING: a crowd of Palestinians attempted to break into the Red Cross van and lynch the 3 female hostages that were released today. pic.twitter.com/cHvGInwm6G — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 19, 2025

The scenes from Gaza are terrifying. I’ve never seen anything like this. Thousands of men consumed by hate trying to get to three innocent girls. pic.twitter.com/0JeIk5sDVZ — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 19, 2025

Palestinians dropped the lies immediately. They’re not starving. They’re not cold. They don’t need supplies. Everything was a lie. Everything. And the aid trucks are just the cherry on top.pic.twitter.com/OHlmXP3dk3 — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) January 19, 2025

Democrats threw gold bars at NGOs so they could get lucrative jobs.

I don’t know about everybody else, but I got pretty mad when I saw this footage. You have somebody from Joe Biden’s EPA saying they’re throwing out gold bars like they’re on the Titanic to NGO’s before their term ends? These are the kind of people who work in our government and… pic.twitter.com/IuZ4pKMLYk — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 18, 2025

They have given power to some interesting people.

What’s the first thing you think of when you see this march? pic.twitter.com/HVrHDJyBrN — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 18, 2025

Democrats have given us safety.

NEW: Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver tells me she no longer feels safe living in Los Angeles, CA. She evacuated to a hotel in Marina Del Rey during the Palisades Fire, where thieves stole her car full of grand slam trophies. #PalisadesFire #California pic.twitter.com/6rdwC33qom — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 18, 2025

