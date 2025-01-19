Clown World News: Dems Didn’t Tell Us How Good They Are

By
Staff
-
0
3

Chuck U. thinks we are all stupid, or he feels Democrats didn’t do a good enough job of pretending they care about us.

“Too often, Kristen (Welker), we talked about the mechanics of legislation and details in the legislation,” Chuck U said, “and we didn’t show empathy or concern to average or enough to average working families who don’t realize how much we [Democrats] have done. How much we care for them.”

In more Clown News, Kamala Giggles isn’t going anywhere. Everyone’s wondering if she’s hammered.

Biden isn’t going anywhere either. How lucky can we get?

The leadership of the Democrat Party still wants to bring Gazans to the US as refugees.

Democrats threw gold bars at NGOs so they could get lucrative jobs.

They have given power to some interesting people.

Democrats have given us safety.


