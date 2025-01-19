Ted Cruz: TikTok “Is Astonishingly Harmful”

TikTok is back but with an uncertain future. Congress passed a law banning it, and the Supreme Court backed them up. The Chinese Communist Party runs TikTok despite claiming they don’t. It shut down for several hours this morning, but Donald Trump promised to pass an executive order for the 90-day reprieve. He is supposed to prove he has legitimate buyers, but we aren’t sure if that is the case.

According to The Free Press, Of TikTok’s restoration of service in the U.S., Senator Tom Cotton said: “Any company that hosts, distributes, services, or otherwise facilitates communist-controlled TikTok could face hundreds of billions of dollars of ruinous liability under the law, not just from DOJ, but also under securities law, shareholder lawsuits, and state AGs. Think about it.”

Refugees from TikTok are heading for REDnote, which is another Chinese Communist Party app.

Bari Weiss, who owns The Free Press, interviewed Ted Cruz about it:

Senator Cruz: Because the statute provides that it can be waived for 90 days. And the statute provides that it can be waived in order to facilitate a sale. So I don’t know what Trump is or isn’t going to do on this. If we are sitting here 91 days from now and TikTok is still live and China is still owning and controlling it, that will be a very dangerous situation because the Chinese communist government uses TikTok—number one for espionage and number two to push propaganda and very harmful content to our children that pushes self-harm, suicidal ideation, substance abuse, antisemitism, anti-Americanism and anti-capitalism. It is a potent propaganda tool. The Chinese variant of TikTok, for their kids—number one, the hours they can use it are limited, and number two, they’re pushing things like math and hard work and discipline.

Weiss: It’s like Khan Academy.

Cruz: It really is astonishingly harmful. So their kids are studying calculus and our kids are being told to chew Tide Pods. That’s a problem.

From inauguration weekend in D.C., @TedCruz and @BariWeiss discuss the uncertain TikTok ban, antisemitic universities, how Kamala Harris could have won, the “vibe shift,” and what the GOP stands for now. pic.twitter.com/cswzwYayUr — The Free Press (@TheFP) January 19, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email