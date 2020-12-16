Oligarch Zuckerberg spent $500 million to purchase government officials & election processes

The Amistad Project gave a presser today of major importance, but the media will not cover it. Mark Zuckerberg, an American oligarch, paid for election judges, satellite offices, the machines, the drop boxes, that undermined state law.

Mark Zuckerberg purchased local election officials.

More than $500 million swayed the election.

Dark money spurred the chaos in this election.

The Amistad project of the Thomas More Society explained in a presser today that the money pouring in from oligarch Mark Zuckerberg is effectively equivalent to a shadow government running our elections. His minions improperly influenced the election in favor of Mr. Biden.

Corporate elites and the media have tried to suppress this information.

Private funding purchased government officials and offices. The officials then allowed private Democrat organizations to explore the information of private individuals which they monetized for the benefit of the left.

They incentivized officials to violate federal election law.

The election was done under Zuckerberg’s plans.

This was the announcement of the presser:

We’re hosting a national press conference tomorrow to release a groundbreaking report exposing a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofit organizations funded by five foundations whose intent was to fundamentally undermine the electoral system. Details below: pic.twitter.com/HLgtrciavu — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) December 16, 2020

🔴 LIVE: Amistad Project unveils report on election funding From Facebook founder Zuckerberg https://t.co/ElrZZP6yLM — NTD News (@news_ntd) December 16, 2020

There is evidence:

I tested the signature match for absentee ballots in Georgia and it failed. I’m tired of the deniers saying there is “no evidence” sig match doesn’t work. Here is your evidence. Is it any surprise only 2,011 signatures were rejected out of 1,322,529 in November? We must fix this. pic.twitter.com/oOcZxuRfLx — Greg Dolezal (@dolezal4senate) December 15, 2020

They plan to do the same thing for the senatorial elections:

URGENT. This photo was taken moments ago by a poll watcher at the Congress Center in GA for the “signature audit” This is his vantage point. He cannot see anything and they are being kept corralled behind these barriers. How is this any different than before? #StopTheSteaI pic.twitter.com/mzmj55GZ9L — LJ 🇺🇸 (@beyouonlybetter) December 16, 2020