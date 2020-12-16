Heated moment between Sens Ron Johnson and Russia-obsessed Gary Peters

At a Senate oversight committee hearing on Wednesday, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said that experts must be allowed to examine and investigate the Dominion Voting Systems.

“The most difficult allegations to assess involve vulnerabilities in voting machines and the software used,” said Johnson during his opening statement. “In order to effectively determine the extent to which voting machines were subject to nefarious intrusion or other vulnerabilities, computer science experts must be given the opportunity to examine these allegations,” he continued.

Ranking committee member Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.) told Johnson that he believes Wednesday’s hearing provides a fundamentally dangerous opportunity to provide “a platform to conspiracy theories and lies.”

“I don’t see anything dangerous about evaluating information, about doing legitimate congressional oversight. Close-mindedness is a real problem for a lot of issues we face today,” responded Johnson.

Well, you won’t see them if you don’t investigate.

THE TRUMP ATTORNEY

Jesse Binnall, a Trump-attorney, told the senators panel that his team was thwarted at every turn in Nevada when attempting to seek transparency during their legal fights post-election.

“We were denied (transparency) in Nevada at every single turn,” testified Binnall. “The legal system didn’t allow for transparency.”

“They refused to accept subpoenas,” said Binnall of the election officials in Nevada, who he says refused to accept the legal documents that would compel them to cooperate with the Trump legal team’s investigation.

To protect the integrity of the American election system, “we have to make sure that there’s transparency,” said Binnall, which he does not believe occurred in this case.

KEN STARR

Republicans invited former Clinton impeachment investigator Ken Starr to testify today at the hearing, specifically about the state of Pennsylvania’s last-minute election law changes.

Responding to a question from Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) about the legality of Pennsylvania’s secretary of state’s change to election laws without the approval of state legislatures, Starr said, “The principle here is … [the] Constitution is very clear that it is the prerogative of state legislatures to determine what these rules and laws are, and that was, I must say, flagrantly violated in Pennsylvania, and perhaps elsewhere as well.”

THE FIRED MR. KREBS

Christopher Krebs, the former cybersecurity official who was fired, claimed, “This was a secure election, of that I have no doubt,” said Krebs under oath.

“Current wild and baseless domestic claims of hackers and malicious algorithms flipping the vote in states across the country due to ties to deceased foreign dictators serve only to confuse, scare, and ultimately undermine confidence in the election,” he continued. “All authorities and elected officials in positions of power or influence have a duty to reinforce to the American people that these claims are false.”

He is the one who stated the security of the election that was written by an organization representing voting machine companies, including Dominion.

Without any investigation, he claimed it was the most secure election ever.

THE JOHNSON-PETERS EXCHANGE

Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s exchange with Gary Peters was noteworthy. Johnson called out the lies about the dossier and other false Russian disinformation accusations.

Senator Ron Johnson said to Peters, “You lied repeatedly in the press that I was spreading Russian disinformation…I told you to stop…”

Senator Gary Peters used an evasion tactic, “This is not about airing your grievances. I don’t know what rabbit hole you’re running down…”

Watch:

OPINION

We don’t know if Dominion is a problem, but they certainly didn’t make the voting more efficient. They should be investigated. No matter what, the fraud mostly came from mail-in balloting stuffing and minimal signature verifications that led to few rejections.