Omar says Biden will respond to her policies, plans to dismantle the police

Anti-Semitic, anti-American Ilhan Omar believes Joe Biden will be responsive to her ‘policy positions’. We believe that too. She followed that up with her call to dismantle the police.

This woman keeps talking about George Floyd and she could care less about George Floyd. She’s a communist and her hate-filled agenda is all she cares about.

This is completely crazy. When will Americans wake up and why is this woman still in Congress?

Omar should be deported as an anti-American trying to overturn our government.

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar says Joe Biden “is going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for,” renews calls for “dismantling” policehttps://t.co/T9vO0kb9iK pic.twitter.com/OMzg21LRrz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2020

In this video, Joe Biden says he wants to take money from the police and send it elsewhere. FB censors said this isn’t the same as defunding.

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice. I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020