Omar Warns She’s a Big Loss After McCarthy Ditches Her

Rep. Ilhan Omar can’t believe she won’t serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where she gets top-secret intel, even about Israel. She’s upset at becoming even more useless.

Far-far-left Omar thinks not having her on the committee is a threat to national security and a blow to our Democratic system. The clown show continues.

“In modern American history, the punishment of stripping member of Congress of their committee assignments has been reserved for only the most egregious wrongdoings: Those convicted or indicted on corruption, those who have engaged in bribery, sexual misconduct, encouraged violence, or other grave charges,” she said, melting down.

“Kevin McCarthy⁩‘s purely partisan move to strip us from our committee is not only a political stunt, but also a blow to the integrity of our democratic institutions, and a threat to our national security,” she falsely stated. “We are thankful to leader Jeffries and house Democrats and even some creatures Republicans for standing with us if McCarthy wants to denigrate the integrity of the house and it’s committees, we will always stand up to these efforts,” she concluded.

Ilhan Omar complains about Kevin McCarthy rendering her a useless talking head in the House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/fT57tPEunC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 25, 2023

Related