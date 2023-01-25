Donald Trump Returns to Facebook and Instagram

Former President Donald Trump is coming back to Facebook and Instagram. Donald Trump announced it on Truth Social.

“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution! THANK YOU TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOR DOING SUCH AN INCREDIBLE JOB. YOUR GROWTH IS OUTSTANDING, AND FUTURE UNLIMITED!!!”

According to the president of global affairs at META, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, Trump’s accounts will be reinstated “in the coming weeks.” They will have “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

NBC News Report

NBC News reports the guardrails will include “heightened penalties for repeat offenses — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol. In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed, and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Clegg said on the company’s website.

That’s really a despicable way to treat a former president, but Facebook is an important vehicle for candidates.

This comes as Speaker McCarthy vows to rein in Big Tech. Now that the House is in the hands of Republicans, Facebook might not want to deal with unnecessary chaos.

Trump will likely return to Twitter as well.

