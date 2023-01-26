Report: Pfizer’s Mutating COVID to Develop Future Vaccines

Project Veritas released a new video today exposing a Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, who claims that his company is exploring a way to “mutate” COVID via “Directed Evolution” to preemptively develop future vaccines.

That’s right. They are planning to develop another superbug so they can develop future vaccines. But he says it’s not really the same as gain-of-function – it’s evolving. Semantics!

Jordon Trishton Walker is Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations – mRNA Scientific Planner.

He told one of the undercover reporters that Pfizer is trying to mutate COVID for future vaccines. He says it’s different from gain-of-function.

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t.”

“From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

They are out of control.

Personally, I think they’ve been doing this all along. Emory was working on a SARS vaccine long before COVID appeared. It was later used by Moderna for their vaccine.

THE CORRRUPTED REVOLVING DOOR

Walker: [Big Pharma] is a revolving door for all government officials.

Walker: In any industry though. So, in the pharma industry, all the people who review our drugs — eventually most of them will come work for pharma companies. And in the military, defense government officials eventually work for defense companies afterwards.

Veritas Journalist: How do you feel about that revolving door?

Walker: It’s pretty good for the industry to be honest. It’s bad for everybody else in America.

Veritas Journalist: Why is it bad for everybody else?

Walker: Because when the regulators reviewing our drugs know that once they stop regulating, they are going to work for the company, they are not going to be as hard towards the company that’s going to give them a job.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring “Mutating” COVID Virus For New Vaccines “There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn’t create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan to be honest”

