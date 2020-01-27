Omar’s enforcer threatens Somalis after news of FBI probe

Rep. Ilhan Omar is reportedly under an FBI investigation into claims that she married her own brother to circumvent immigration law.

Two agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who met with a source about the Minnesota Democrat’ s marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, will be sharing their findings with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Department of Education, according to the New York Post.

There is no comment from Omar at this time.

In addition to the Post story by Ebony Bowden, The Daily Mail published Lauren Fruen’s “FBI is looking into claims Ilhan Omar married her brother and ‘will share their findings with ICE.’”

Both stories are based on David Steinberg’s Blaze article “Finally. The Feds — including ICE — appear to be investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar.”

The information originally came from Scott Johnson at the powerline blog. He lives in Minnesota and has gotten firsthand information since Omar ran for the State office she once held. He has been sounding the alarm about her and many other issues connected to her.

THE ENFORCER

Early yesterday, according to Mr. Johnson, Omar’s enforcer unleashed a barrage of threatening posts on Facebook. The Somali community has posted about the case and the enforcer is basically trying to silence them. The enforcer’s posts are vulgar. For example, in one post, the enforcer writes, “This fucker thought that I am playing games with him [, b]ut surely he will pay.”

They are meant to terrorize the people.

Johnson originally introduced Omar’s enforcer to Power Line readers here this past March. He posted his Ohio mug shot here this past September.

The media is very quiet on this, especially in Minnesota.

Yesterday night, Mr. Johnson was contacted by Somali friends and entrusted with information “in case anything happens.” They are of course afraid, as they are meant to be, but Omar should be afraid of them. They will not be intimidated into silence, Mr. Johnson writes.

I hope Mr. Johnson is careful and will be safe.