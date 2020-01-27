Massive number of new coronavirus cases in China in one day! China might have known in October

“We don’t know how infectious it is, we don’t know how severe it is, and we don’t know how it’s spreading.” China’s coronavirus response is troubling. ~ WSJ, January 27, 2020

China confirmed 769 new coronavirus cases in one 24-hour period that ended at midnight on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. That raises the total number of cases in the country to more than 2,700.

The 2,744 cases reportedly include five in Hong Kong and two in Macau.

NEW CASES IN THE US

Outside of China, 40 cases of coronavirus 2019-nCoV have been confirmed. Almost all of them involve Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan, according to the news service. Thailand has recorded eight cases, and Australia and the U.S. have both reported five.

The U.S.’s cases involve two in southern California, one in Chicago, one in Arizona and one in Washington state. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed three of these cases Sunday. All five patients are hospitalized.

The CDC has said it is screening passengers from Wuhan at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

The State Department also mandated that U.S. employees in Wuhan evacuate because of the spreading virus. Some are not allowed to leave due to the quarantine.

Eighty-one people have died due to the virus.

CHINA TRIES TO CONTAIN IT

In China, 17 cities are under lockdown, affecting over 50 million people. Their schools are closed.

The map shows how the virus has spread as China desperately tries to contain the global threat.

According to The Washington Times, “The coronavirus spreading globally may have originated in a Wuhan laboratory linked to China’s covert biological weapons program, according to an Israeli biological warfare expert.”

The Times Report:

Radio Free Asia this week rebroadcast a local Wuhan television report from 2015 showing China’s most advanced virus research laboratory known the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Radio Free Asia reported.

The laboratory is the only declared site in China capable of working with deadly viruses.

Dany Shoham, a former Israeli military intelligence officer who has studied Chinese biowarfare, said the institute is linked to Beijing’s covert biological weapons program.

“Certain laboratories in the institute have probably been engaged, in terms of research and development, in Chinese [biological weapons], at least collaterally, yet not as a principal facility of the Chinese BW alignment,” Mr. Shoham told The Washington Times.

Work on biological weapons is conducted as part of a dual civilian-military research and is “definitely covert,” he said in an email.

Mr. Shoham holds a doctorate in medical microbiology. From 1970 to 1991 he was a senior analyst with Israeli military intelligence for biological and chemical warfare in the Middle East and worldwide, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The Concerns

China denies it but there is evidence to the contrary.

Rumors about this virus, which presents with pneumonia-like symptoms, began weeks before China admitted it. That could mean they were setting up the propaganda mill.

Some believe it’s Communist China’s Chernobyl. This man says he heard about the virus in China last October. That is conjecture. These comments and the video are NOT confirmed.

Watch:

China now says it has an incubation period with no symptoms and can be spread at that time.

Turn on the captions for the translation to English: