2 ‘weak link’ Repubs ready to call for witnesses

Two of the ‘weak link’ Republican senators said Monday that the revelations from a forthcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton suggest the need for witnesses.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said it’s “increasingly likely” there will be enough Republican senators to vote in favor of calling witnesses in the president’s ongoing trial.

“I think, with the story that came out yesterday, it’s increasingly apparent that it would be important to hear from John Bolton,” Romney told reporters in brief comments. He said he hasn’t fully made up his mind on calling witnesses, but what Bolton has to say is “relevant” and “therefore I’d like to hear it.”

“From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys had had the opportunity to present their cases.

“I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

WATCH: GOP Senator Mitt Romney says "it is increasingly apparent that it would be important to hear from John Bolton," adding it is "increasingly likely" other GOP senators would join in too. pic.twitter.com/gyeiKkyPuE — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 27, 2020

Susan Collins said much the same in her statement. The case is now “strengthened,” she said.

My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

JUST IN: Group of Republican senators have canceled a news conference on impeachment that was scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET – @frankthorp — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 27, 2020

