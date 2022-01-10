Omicron Appears Less Deadly Than the Flu – Might Be the New Cold

None of the following information will give you your freedom. The elites want you under control.

Delta has mortality rates similar to the flu. Researchers now find that Omicron may kill 100 times fewer people than Delta.

Researchers expect the ultra-infectious variant to kill between 97 and 99 percent fewer people than Delta.

Others suggested it could be 0.1 percent — similar to flu— compared to 1 percent before the vaccine rollout.

If Omicron is 99 percent less lethal than Delta, it suggests the current IFR could be as low as 0.0025 percent, the equivalent of one in 40,000, although some experts say this is unlikely. Instead, the Washington modeling [Which has been wrong a lot] estimates the figure actually sits in the region of 0.07 percent, meaning approximately one in 1,430 people who get infected will succumb to the illness.

Some experts have always maintained that the coronavirus would eventually morph into a seasonal cold-like virus as the world develops immunity through vaccines and natural infection. But the emergence of the highly-mutated Omicron variant appears to have sped the process up.

MailOnline analysis shows Covid killed one in 33 people who tested positive at the peak of the devastating second wave last January, compared to just one in 670 now. But experts believe the figure could be even lower because of Omicron.

We will have to see.

In the following clip, Steve Hilton goes over Fauci’s obsessive testing with Stanford University Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya who reviewed the real purpose of testing and its misuse. Currently, it’s being misused.

The Stanford doctor, whose predictions have been 100% accurate, said this virus will be endemic with waves in the future, but not so scary, since people will be protected by immunity. It will become the cold, the fifth coronavirus cold. He thinks this is the “endpoint,” and thank God for it.

Watch:

