Rep. Raskin Aims to Keep Trump from Office Misusing the 14th A

Rep. Joel Raskin, a swamp creature of the hard left, is again pushing the 14th Amendment as a way to keep Donald Trump from ever holding office again.

The J6 band of partisan radicals made it clear this is the goal of the select committee. They won’t debate whether the riot was or was not an insurrection. You must take their word for it that the unarmed fools who went into the Capitol, invading the elites’ offices were somehow trying to overturn the government. From there, you are to believe that the leader of the insurrection was Donald J. Trump.

The politicians in charge of the J6 committee made it clear from day one that there goal was to keep Donald Trump from office. I first heard about the idea of using the 14th amendment on a far left fundraising site over a year ago called 314 Action.

RASKIN BELLOWED ON SUNDAY

“Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says that anybody who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, who violates and betrays that oath by participating in an insurrection and rebellion against the Union shall never be allowed to hold public office again,” Mr. Raskin said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“That was adopted by the Republicans, the radical Republicans, after the Civil War during the Reconstruction period. It was used then and it may indeed, depending on what we find Donald Trump did, be a blockade for him ever being able to run for office again.”

George Stephanopoulos asked Raskin if had evidence.

Without presenting evidence, he said the question is the extent Trump was complicit, slyly suggesting he had some, and then seemingly contradicting himself.

“The question is to what extent he was complicit in organizing [the riot],” Mr. Raskin said. “And that’s exactly what the select committee is looking at, as we are fulfilling our charge under House Resolution 503 to determine all of the facts composing the events and causes of the events on Jan. 6th.”

In other words, they don’t have any. It’s a Beria fishing expedition.

Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the security of the Capitol and she is hiding her correspondence from that day.

Raskin’s father founded an organization with ties to the old Soviet Union, The Marxist Institute for Policy Studies. Raskin always defended it.

