On Day one Biden destroyed girls’ and women’s sports

Joe Biden signed an executive action Wednesday, his first day on the job, that states children will not be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. In other words, biological males can compete in female sports.

It will mean the end of female sports.

As author and freelance journalist wrote, “On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports. Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc.

“A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.”

In the name of protecting the rights of transgenders, he destroyed girls’ and women’s sports. Biden also put girls in the position of going into bathrooms and locker rooms with boys calling themselves girls.

Girls and women simply cannot compete fairly with biological males. You can’t protect one group by favoring them over another, in this case, disfavoring the overwhelmingly large majority.

Biden destroyed Title Nine, which protects females.

Your little daughter who got up a 5 am to practice her favorite sport for the past dozen or so years won’t be able to get a spot on State U because transgenders will snap up the scholarships.

We know this is true because it is happening in real-time.

