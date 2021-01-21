US companies enslave people in 2021 while we dwell on 157 years ago

In March of last year, then-Secretary of State Michael Pompeo warned of U.S. companies so in bed with China that they look the other way as China makes their goods with slave labor.

Slavery was terrible in the U.S. 157 years ago, and it’s terrible in 2021. It continues with our soulless companies. The media seems uninterested. There was a time that was not the case. They nearly destroyed Kathy Gifford’s career because she unknowingly invested in a company that used slave labor.

We now have minority Muslims used as slave labor to make U.S. goods cheaply. Chinese scholars say most products will soon be made by slaves.

We must ask our worthless politicians to condemn this. Don’t buy goods from these companies.

Goods Suspected of Being Made or Processed with Forced Labor

The Commission has observed credible reports indicating that the following products are made at least in part using forced labor associated with the XUAR:

Textiles, such as yarn, clothing, gloves, bedding, and carpet

Cotton

Electronics, including cell phones and computer hardware

Shoes

in part on low-skilled, labor-intensive manufacturing, could contain elements of involuntary ethnic minority labor from Xinjiang.

Companies Suspected of Using Forced Labor

The following companies are suspected of directly employing forced labor or sourcing from suppliers that are suspected of using forced labor:

Adidas

Badger Sportswear (has since committed to stop sourcing from the XUAR)

Calvin Klein

Campbell Soup Company

Coca-Cola Company

COFCO Tunhe Company

Costco

Esquel Group

Esprit

H&M

Hetian Taida

Huafu Fashion Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Litai Textiles

Nike, Inc.

Patagonia, Inc.

Tommy Hilfiger

Urumqi Shengshi Huaer Culture Technology Company

Yili Zhuo Wan Garment Manufacturing Company

Zhihui Haipai Internet of Things Technology Company

Using slave labor is slavery. It’s not indirect. It’s direct slavery.

Scholar Adrian Zenz warned that “Soon, many or most products made in China that rely at least in part on low-skilled, labor-intensive manufacturing, could contain elements of involuntary ethnic minority labor from Xinjiang.”

HERE ARE SOME OF THE ABUSE THE SLAVES UNDERGO

THE REPORT

CECC Staff Report

