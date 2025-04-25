On the Apprentice, Sleazy, Slimey, Schumer Was Kissing DJT’s Buttocks

This less than 2-minute clip is a perfect example of the hypocrisy-filled swamp festering in Washington, D.C. Nobody represents that culture better than the slimy, sleazy Democrat minority leader, Chuck Schumer. Donald J. Trump went from mega builder who “was going places” to, after he joined the GOP, an arch enemy on a Hitlerian scale.
Schumer was right about one thing. It’s just this pathetic politician didn’t realize that “place” would be the White House…twice!
