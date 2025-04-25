Disney Star Wars: Imperial Officer Tries to Rape an Illegal Fugitive

Disney+’s Andor has stretched the creative boundaries of Star Wars, and they ruined the franchise in doing so. A scene from the second season is leaving fans shocked: An Imperial officer tries to rape a Rebel fugitive violently, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), who is hiding out in a farming settlement while Imperial troops are rounding up “undocumented” citizens.

They have it backwards. The illegal migrant rapes the agent.

Disney doesn’t show romance or sex in their films, but rape seems to be okay.

Does anyone care about Star Wars or Disney anymore?

For the original "Star Wars," George Lucas tried to hide Carrie Fisher's breasts with duct tape because he didn't want anything overtly sexual in what was essentially a fairy tale in space. Disney Star Wars: pic.twitter.com/YAj9gS3G6M — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 23, 2025

