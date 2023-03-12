Kennedy Says He’s…”the Embodiment of…Systemic Corruption”

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

“ANTHONY FAUCI WAS REALLY THE EMBODIMENT OF THAT INSTITUTIONAL AND SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION,” Kennedy stated.

“If you look at NIH or FDA, there are many famous scientists, like Frankie Kelsey, at FDA, who was the woman who blocked Thalidamide from coming to the United States when it was devastating European children. Bernice Eddie at NIH, who discovered that there was a carcinogenic virus called SV40 in 98 million polio vaccines and tried to raise the alarm about that. And John Anthony Morris had realized that the flu vaccine was actually counterproductive. It was making people more likely to get flu-related infections and other respiratory infections, and it was also causing neurological injuries. And when Bernie, when Frankie Kelsey, and Morris reported those problems, instead of being given medals, they were punished. Their careers were essentially ended,” Kennedy continued.

“If you want to function, if you want to flourish at NIH or any of these regulatory agencies, the way to do that is by carrying water for the Pharmaceutical industry. And the reason that Anthony Fauci has lasted for 50 years is not because he’s done a good job at protecting public health. He’s done a good job at protecting industry profits,” he concluded.

