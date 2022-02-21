Tinpot Dictator Trudeau Won’t Give Up His Emergency Powers for Now

Canada’s Dictator Justin Trudeau cleared out the protesters but he’s not giving up his emergency powers for now. We knew that was coming after his deputy Chrystia Freedland made it clear she needs to keep the oppressive wartime authorities.

Truckers in Quebec said they’d leave after they made an agreement with the officials but promised to return if the agreement falls through. However, in Ottawa, they’re being imprisoned and impoverished.

Once tyrants have authoritarian powers, they don’t give them up, and even if they do, they take them back quickly and with little impetus.

Watch:

Trudeau says after Ottawa has been cleared of all convoy protesters and the city still has a heavy police presence: “this state of emergency is not over.”https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/O0Nmf7zOjJ — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 21, 2022

He actually thinks his response was proportional to a peaceful protest of blue collar workers.

It helps to know where Justin Trudeau is coming from.

In an article on his site on Monday, Lew Rockwell describes the strange affinity the Trudeau family has had for the evil Castros. Actually, maybe it’s not so strange when you consider Trudeau’s recent behavior. He exposed what he is and it’s not a pretty picture.

Rockwell pointed to the sorrow expressed by Prime Minister Trudeau upon learning of Fidel Castro’s death:

Justin, already Prime Minister, issued this statement: “It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President.

Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation.

While a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for “el Comandante”.

I know my father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honour to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba.

On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and many, many supporters of Mr. Castro. We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader.”

When you consider that effusive note of condolence for a tyrannical killer and combine it with his affinity for The Great Reset, you might conclude that Trudeau is a dictator-wannabe.

As an interesting aside, Travel Time posted drone footage of the Ottawa protest. The police caused the congestion problem. They blocked the protesters and caused traffic jams. They wouldn’t let them move. Watch:

