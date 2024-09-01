One App Sends Jets to Bring Thousands of Illegals Into TX and FL

Biden-Harris and whoever runs the government resumed their illegal alien flights on the US taxpayers’ dime. So far, 347,959 were flown into the Red States of Texas and Florida. It’s in your face, America, and Harris isn’t doing a thing about it or objecting.

Politifact, a Soros-funded fact checker, claims they pay their way. Take it for what it’s worth to you.

At least one million immigrants have come into the country by the Biden-Harris ‘legal’ means, which was concocted by them illegally. Biden-Harris created immigration programs out of thin air, and that is illegal. These illegals have come through the CBP app and the corrupt CHNV program, which recently resumed.

Getting in through One App means the US will send a plane to get these illegals and bring them here illegally:

Shawn Ryan Show Goes Into More Detail On The DHS CBP One App It does much more than just allow an illegal migrant to make an appointment to enter America Confirmed from an inside source at Border Patrol “We will send a jet to come down — We’ll actually fly down and get you… pic.twitter.com/QwvkrWvhgD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 25, 2024

According to the Border Patrol Union, they can’t be properly vetted, especially from Venezuela, since they won’t share information. Reports say their prisons are emptying.

At the same time, illegal aliens from all around the globe are pouring in. You really have to hate this country to do this.

San Diego sector continues to see illegal immigrants from around the globe crossing there. Per CBP source, yesterday, San Diego sector Border Patrol encountered 27 Jordanians and 23 Chinese after they crossed illegally. 94 Indians & 35 Chinese encountered there on Thursday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2024