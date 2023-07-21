Sen. Grassley Releases FD-1023 -$10M Bribe to Joe & Hunter

Senator Chuck Grassley released the infamous FD-1023 form that the FBI hid. It looks like he got it from whistleblowers. The form alleges that Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma’s founder, paid a $5,000,000 bribe each to Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to have Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

He has the receipts, and the FBI did nothing.

Hunter was reportedly hired by Zlochevsky to use his political influence to stop investigations into money laundering.

In 2018, Joe Biden publicly admitted he bribed Ukraine’s President to fire prosecutor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma where Hunter was paid $50,000 a month with no qualifications to work in an energy company.

In 2020, Ukrainian officials seized a $6 million cash bribe linked to Zlochevsky, aimed at stopping an investigation into Burisma’s founder. The bribe was found in the form of $100 bills wrapped in rubber bands and held in plastic bags.

Will anyone in the media report this? If they do, they’ll spin it. They too are corrupt.

From the FD-1023:

According to the FBI’s confidential human source, executives for Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, brought Hunter Biden on the board to “protect us through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” At the time, Burisma was seeking to do business in the United States, but was facing a corruption investigation in Ukraine, led by then-Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Regarding that investigation’s impact on its ambitions in North America, Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said, “Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.”

Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he had to pay $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden, an arrangement he described as ‘poluchili,’ which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay,” according to the document. Per the FD-1023:

Zlochevsky claimed to have many text messages and recordings that show that he was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Shokin was fired. Specifically, he claimed to have two recordings with Joe Biden and 15 recordings with Hunter Biden.

Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, but said he didn’t send any funds directly to the “Big Guy,” a term understood to be a reference to Joe Biden. References to the “Big Guy” surfaced in communications involving other Biden family business arrangements independent of the Burisma arrangement.

Zlochevsky claimed it would take investigators 10 years to uncover the illicit payments to the Bidens, according to the document.

