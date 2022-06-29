One Fentanyl Bust, Enough to Kill Millions, Dealers Released

A traffic stop led to a major drug bust Friday night in Tulare County … The Tulare County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit was called out and they found 150,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. Investigators say the street value is $750,000, ABC News reports.

Law enforcement said 25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal were arrested, charged, and instantly released. County Court Commissioner Mikki Verissimo ordered their release just days after their arrest. They were let out on their own recognizance, no bail.

NEW: A massive fentanyl bust in Tulare, CA, where the Tulare Co. Sheriff’s Office & CHP recovered 150,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. 150 bags w/ 1,000 pills each, worth $750,000 total. 25-year-old Jose Zendejas & 19-year-old Benito Madrigal arrested & charged. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/kM1irpRs0k — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 27, 2022

GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI special agent, said the alleged drug traffickers should be in jail for life.

“This is unfathomable,” he posted on social media. “Two drug dealers are caught in California with enough fentanyl to kill millions of American children, and they are released on their own recognizance? My God.”

One caveat here: This sounds like an exaggeration. However, it potentially can kill millions depending on what they do with it. Fox News and Just the News reported it can potentially kill millions of people.

BIDEN WILL STOP SMUGGLING

After 53 people coming here illegally died in a van in San Antonio, the human smuggling continues non-stop. However, Biden said he would move to stop the smuggling but to do that, he’d have to shut down the open border policies and he won’t. All the administration says is the borders aren’t open.

The cartels are smuggling drugs and people.

NEW: One migrant dead in the RGV this morning following a high speed human smuggling pursuit in Palmview, TX. Vehicle rolled over and one male migrant was ejected. He died at the scene. Three others hospitalized. Human smuggling continues nonstop at the border. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HpsLgCSPag — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 29, 2022

Correction: This was updated with new information about who released the drug dealers and how many people it could kill.

