One Fentanyl Bust, Enough to Kill Millions, Dealers Released

M Dowling
A traffic stop led to a major drug bust Friday night in Tulare County … The Tulare County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit was called out and they found 150,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. Investigators say the street value is $750,000, ABC News reports.

Law enforcement said 25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal were arrested, charged, and instantly released. County Court Commissioner Mikki Verissimo ordered their release just days after their arrest. They were let out on their own recognizance, no bail.

GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI special agent, said the alleged drug traffickers should be in jail for life.

“This is unfathomable,” he posted on social media. “Two drug dealers are caught in California with enough fentanyl to kill millions of American children, and they are released on their own recognizance? My God.”

One caveat here: This sounds like an exaggeration. However, it potentially can kill millions depending on what they do with it. Fox News and Just the News reported it can potentially kill millions of people.

BIDEN WILL STOP SMUGGLING

After 53 people coming here illegally died in a van in San Antonio, the human smuggling continues non-stop. However, Biden said he would move to stop the smuggling but to do that, he’d have to shut down the open border policies and he won’t. All the administration says is the borders aren’t open.

The cartels are smuggling drugs and people.

Correction: This was updated with new information about who released the drug dealers and how many people it could kill.


TPM
TPM
2 hours ago

As long as Joey B and Humper get there cut Joe don’t care. FJB

2
Reply