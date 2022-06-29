Prosecuting Trump by Liz Cheney & David French

After Tuesday’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the J6 Capitol incursion, so-called Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming suggested that the case for prosecuting former President Donald Trump had been bolstered. Cheney’s referring to the gossip given under oath yesterday by Cassidy Hutchinson as the basis for her comments.

She regularly says she has enough to prosecute Donald Trump and it’s never based on actual evidence. It’s mostly things people make up or misinterpret.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Cheney shared an article by anti-Trump commentator David French headlined “The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump Just Got Much Stronger.”

Linking to ‘always wrong’ David French is a problem in of itself. As usual, French isn’t the best analyst.

The thing that convinced him Donald Trump was a criminal was when she claimed he didn’t care if the crowd had weapons since they wouldn’t hurt him.

Hutchinson claims she overheard Trump say about the crowd, “You know, I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the effing mags away.”

That is something she says she overheard and there is not one scintilla of corroborating evidence yet. But it’s enough to convince Trump hater, David French.

French does, however, admit it’s important to confirm it. So, he hasn’t completely lost his mind.

He used her uncorroborated gossip in his three reasons Trump should be prosecuted.

First, Trump summoned the mob to Washington. While Trump is hardly the only organizer of the January 6 rally, he did explicitly call his supporters to Washington, and he did so in a way that implied mayhem. On December 19, 2020, he tweeted, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild.

Wild means nothing. It easily means there will be a lot of supporters chanting for him.

Second, he knew the mob was armed and dangerous. This is Hutchinson’s key testimony. If her claims are true, he was so confident that the mob intended him no harm that he wanted to remove the “mags,” a key element of presidential security. He didn’t just know the mob was armed, he wanted it to be armed.

Third, he not only exhorted the mob to “fight like hell” and march on the Capitol, he reportedly attempted to lead it himself. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, noted that Trump’s alleged attempt to wrestle the steering wheel of his SUV away from his driver “would be evidence of Trump’s state of mind when he engaged in earlier actions.”

It wasn’t Renato who gave the testimony. It was Cassidy Hutchinson.

Donald Trump told the crowd, not the mob, to march “peacefully and patriotically”. When he said to “fight like Hell”, the overwhelming number of supporters didn’t think he meant physically. However, Democrats constantly call on Antifa and BLM, violent communists, to hit the streets. Why didn’t he mention that? Then French quotes the steering wheel story that is now debunked by the only two people who were with the President.

He’s just clearly making stuff up now.

Watch:

The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump Just Got Much Stronger https://t.co/qFm2fiJZsM — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 29, 2022

David French was slammed online:

All those words and no mention of the statute Trump would be charged under. Why the omission? Because the statute hurts your argument. Embarrassing. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 29, 2022

Question for @DavidAFrench: Are you embarrassed that you repeatedly fall for lies, like you did today? (You also lied about Officer Sicknick’s death, claiming he was killed with a fire extinguisher.) Or are you a Luciferian who uses Christ’s name to give your wicked lies cover? pic.twitter.com/OMFSIzRbjp — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 29, 2022

“Soviet-style show trials designed to destroy political opponents are a blessing of liberty.” —David French — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 29, 2022

