One killed, three wounded in East Texas church shooting

At least one person, the pastor, is dead and three others were hurt in a Texas church shooting on Sunday morning.

“According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the pastor of Starrville Methodist was armed and brandished the weapon at the suspect and asked him to leave. But the suspect disarmed the pastor and then shot, killing him.”

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following reports of a fatal shooting at Starville Methodist Church in Starrville, leaving one dead and injuring several others.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time.”

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church, located on Farm-to-Market Road 16 in Winona.

The SCSO says the suspect had been hiding in the church’s bathroom following a car chase with authorities Saturday night. The SCSO says the suspect was in a dark Volkswagen Beetle and had a shotgun pointed out the window, but later left the car due to a tire blowout and ran away, reports KHOU. The suspect was arrested and the weapon recovered. He had a gunshot wound to his hand.