One of Nashville’s hero officers said “I literally heard God tell me to turn around…”

Heroic police officers rushed in to save people in danger of a bomb going off in Nashville. Those are the same officers that the left villainizes and wants to defund out of existence.

The police are always rushing to danger while the rest of us get to run the other way. Think about what that must feel like.

Six police officers evacuated people and saved countless lives before the massive bomb exploded in downtown Nashville.

One of those who did rush in said that his life was saved after he heard the “voice of God.”

Officer James Wells told his incredible story:

Wells noted that he was told to pull his car back because he was in the intersection, so he pulled his car back between the buildings.

He heard the ‘voice of God’

At that point, I get out, and I’m starting to go back toward Luellen and (Officer Brenda) Hosey, and as I’m going back to walk toward them, walking back toward the RV, this might not be politically correct, but this is my truth: I literally heard God tell me to turn around and go check on Topping, who was by herself down on Broadway.

As I turned around, for me it felt like I only took three steps, and then the music stopped, and as I’m walking back toward Topping now, I just see orange, and then I hear a loud boom. And as I’m stumbling, [because] it rocked me that hard, I start stumbling, I just tell myself, “Just stay on your feet, stay alive,” and I just take [off] in a full-out sprint and I’m running toward Topping to make sure she’s okay. We kind of meet in the middle, and we just grab each other, check each other …

Topping added, “I don’t know how I kept my footing, but I kind of blanked, [and] I couldn’t see him for a second, and I just lost it, and I just took off in a sprint towards him. … I’ve never grabbed somebody so hard in my life.”

Wells concluded, “I’m a spiritual person, and so I truly believe that when I do this job, I’m led by that voice, how I treat people, how I go about doing this job every day, that’s what guides me. And I truly believe that that’s what guided me in that sense because I was literally getting ready to walk back toward that RV, and you watch the video, you can see that moment of clarity for me when I heard God say, ‘Go and check on Topping.’”

Stop condemning all police officers for the mistakes or wrongdoing of a few.

Meet Nashville’s heroes: Officer Brenna Hosey

Officer James Luellen

Officer Michael Sipos

Officer Amanda Topping

Officer James Wells

