One State Will Make It illegal for Vaccinated Donors to Give Blood

With 80% of the blood supply coming from vaccinated donors, Montana wants to make it illegal for them to give blood.
There is a scientific reason for it.
Vaccinated people carry spike proteins
If you need a blood transfusion at some time, the blood you get will likely contain a significant amount of spike protein from mRNA vaccines.
According to an executive from Vitalant, the largest nonprofit blood bank in the United States, as much as 80% of the blood supply is from vaccinated donors.
Montana’s bill would ban donors who have received the mRNA vaccines from giving blood. House Bill 645 would make it a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine to donate or accept blood from vaccinated donors.
Long-Covid Donors are not safe.
Additionally, the bill would ban people diagnosed with “Long covid-19” from giving blood. Long-Covid is “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 due to chronic 27 SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.” They are actively infected and have been shedding the virus for years now.
Check out the study on this link showing persistent SARS-CoV-2 spike in the blood of people with long-COVID. There are other studies of Long COVID and the problem of post-viral persistence. They suffer from handicapping symptoms. Virus reactivation is one of them.
- Preprint study detailing the T cell and antibody response.
- An article detailing several studies focusing on the immune dysfunction and inflammation in Long-COVID.
The Safe Blood blood bank for donors and receivers
In two previous articles, we wrote about the search for safe blood. There is a blood bank called safe blood that can help you. The Safe Blood website is here.
A proposed Montana Bill would:
– BAN individuals who received the COVID vaccine from donating blood & make it a misdemeanor with a $500 fine to donate or accept blood from vaccinated donors.
Unfortunately, I think we have to separate vaxxed blood from unvaxxed blood.
