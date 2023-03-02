One State Will Make It illegal for Vaccinated Donors to Give Blood

With 80% of the blood supply coming from vaccinated donors, Montana wants to make it illegal for them to give blood.

There is a scientific reason for it.

Vaccinated people carry spike proteins

If you need a blood transfusion at some time, the blood you get will likely contain a significant amount of spike protein from mRNA vaccines.

According to an executive from Vitalant, the largest nonprofit blood bank in the United States, as much as 80% of the blood supply is from vaccinated donors.

Montana’s bill would ban donors who have received the mRNA vaccines from giving blood. House Bill 645 would make it a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine to donate or accept blood from vaccinated donors.

Long-Covid Donors are not safe.

Additionally, the bill would ban people diagnosed with “Long covid-19” from giving blood. Long-Covid is “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 due to chronic 27 SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.” They are actively infected and have been shedding the virus for years now.

Check out the study on this link showing persistent SARS-CoV-2 spike in the blood of people with long-COVID. There are other studies of Long COVID and the problem of post-viral persistence. They suffer from handicapping symptoms. Virus reactivation is one of them.

The Safe Blood blood bank for donors and receivers

In two previous articles, we wrote about the search for safe blood. There is a blood bank called safe blood that can help you. The Safe Blood website is here.

A proposed Montana Bill would: – BAN individuals who received the COVID vaccine from donating blood & make it a misdemeanor with a $500 fine to donate or accept blood from vaccinated donors. – BAN people who have had a diagnosis of “Long COVID,” https://t.co/URx1EJ6hNB… https://t.co/6HjYVMZJ1J — COVID VACCINE INJURIES .COM (@Storiesofinjury) February 28, 2023

Related