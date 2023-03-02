More Than a Dozen Whistleblowers with Information on Hunter’s Alleged Criminal Activity

According to the Daily Mail, Sen. Charles Grassley said at Wednesday’s hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland that more than a dozen “whistleblowers” have provided “potentially criminal” information about Hunter Biden to the FBI.

More than a dozen whistleblowers and a laptop

“Recent lawfully protected whistleblower disclosures to my office indicate that the Justice Department and FBI had at one time over a dozen sources that provided potentially criminal information relating to Hunter Biden,” said Grassley, who has a long record of dealing with whistleblowers in the Senate.

“The alleged volume and similarity of information would demand that the Justice Department investigate the truth and accuracy of the information,” he said, reading from a prepared statement with questions for the AG.

“Accordingly, what steps has the Justice Department taken to determine the truth and accuracy of the information provided?” he asked Garland. “Congress and the American people have a right to know,” he intoned.

Several senators brought up Hunter Biden at the hearing, although the event encompassed housing of trans prisoners, crime, and fentanyl. Grassley asked Garland whether Weiss had “sought permission of another US Attorney’s Office, such as in the District of Columbia or California, to bring charges?” and whether or not it was denied. “I don’t know the answer to that,” Garland told him.

Unlawful payments

Sen. Grassley questioned him about unlawful payments influencing policy decisions that would pose a national security concern.

Grassley said, “If the Justice Department received information that foreign persons had evidence of improper or unlawful payment paid to elected officials and those payments may have influenced policy decisions, would that pose a national security concern?”

Garland’s answer was, “if an agent of a foreign government asking someone and paying someone to do things to support that foreign government in secret? Yes, I definitely think that would be a national security problem.”

Grassley is indirectly referencing Hunter Biden.

Sen. Grassley asked him flat-out

Grassley asked, “The DOJ and the FBI had at one time over a dozen sources that provided potentially criminal information on Hunter Biden. What steps has the DOJ taken to determine the truth and accuracy?”

His answer, “I promised to leave the matter of Hunter Biden in the hands of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware who is appointed in the previous administration, so any information like that should have gone or should or should have gone to that US Attorney’s office and the FBI squad that’s working with him. I have pledged not to interfere with that investigation, and I have carried through the pledge.”

He sure threw the J6 rioters and ‘paraders’ in prison faster and had no problem depriving them of their human and constitutional rights. Hunter’s misdeeds are on his computer, which the FBI has had since December 2019. Are they waiting for the statute of limitations to pass?

