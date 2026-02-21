One Texas Islamic Center Alone Converts 3 People a Week

Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation reports that one Islamic center alone in San Antonio converts about three people per week. They are even converting entire families at once. The center follows Sharia law.

RAIR reports the plan is to “Recruit nonstop, build the infrastructure, and methodically convert and conquer. Texas, this is Sharia creep, right in the heart of the Lone Star State.

“It’s a reasonable assumption that the people who become Muslims by repeating a couple of lines of Arabic have little to no idea what they’re signing on to. This is not the same as accepting Jesus as one’s personal Savior. Or even a two-year course in order to convert to Judaism. This is not the same as practicing Buddhism, Hinduism, or any of the other Eastern philosophical methods or personal growth practices.

“To become a Muslim is to commit to being killed if you decide to leave. To commit to obeying increasingly strict guidelines about what you may or may not eat, drink, say, or think.

“Very few people who understand the nature of Islam would commit to doing so voluntarily.

“In 2011, in Sydney, Australia, a recent convert to Islam named Christian Martinez, who had been drinking alcohol and using drugs, was attacked in his home by four Muslim men who pinned him down and whipped him 40 times with an electrical cord as a form of Sharia punishment. The attackers were later convicted of assault. In 2026, though, I’m not so sure they would have been convicted at this point. Let’s hope America comes to its senses before these new converts find out what they have signed on to.”