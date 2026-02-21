The Empire Strikes Back: Trump Ups Tariffs on the World to 15%

Yesterday, the establishment celebrated the Supreme Court ruling, ending the tariffs, they thought. Today, they realized that they lost. As it happens, only 25% of the tariffs were affected by the ruling to begin with, despite the media claiming it affected most of the tariffs.

This is hysterical. So much winning.

President Trump just announced, after a thorough review of what he calls an ‘extraordinarily anti-American decision’ by the Supreme Court on tariffs, that he will increase the 10% global tariff he announced yesterday to 15%.

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.

During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again—GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

I had a tough time accepting the tariffs, but the trade deficit keeps widening, and other nations are taking advantage. I also love free markets and am concerned about farmers, small businesses, etc. But the rest of the world won’t go along with free markets.

The establishment is having a tough time with this. However, as President Trump said, it is a national security issue.

I don’t think Trump is wrong after researching the issue and reading the dissent.

The TDS members of the political parties were thrilled with the SCOTUS decision. However, they dropped the football too soon. They declared that the Supreme Court has gone independent and reaffirmed its authority. Pence said the businesses and families will be relieved. However, one should never underestimate Donald Trump and Scott Bessent.

Within hours, the NY Times said Trump has backup laws to levy tariffs. Scott Bessent was out soon after, saying nothing would change. Then, President Trump levied 10% tariffs on the entire world. Today, he increased it to 15%.

President Trump will have more work, but that’s all.