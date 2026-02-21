O’Reilly on the Democrat ICE Con

Bill O’Reilly explains the Democrat ICE scam in the clip below. Democrats claim ICE is mostly arresting landscapers, farmers, and hotel workers.

The Democratic Party claims that only 14% of ICE detainees are violent criminals. That comes about because Democrats don’t consider the following to be violent crimes:

Drug dealing is not considered a violent crime.

Child pornography is not considered violent.

DUI, if you run over someone in your car and the person’s dead, it is not considered a violent crime.

Domestic abuse is not considered a violent crime.

All thefts are not considered violent unless the thief kills someone.

All fraud, like we saw in Minnesota, is not considered violent.

“The Democratic Party knows this. So they put out a lie that ICE is rounding up poor hotel workers and farmers, and then they use a 14% number, which is totally bogus, to justify abolishing ICE. It doesn’t get more heinous now. You have CNN doing this, you have the major liberal newspapers doing it, NBC News does it, Good Morning America does it, on and on and on and on.”

“The media continues to feed this to the public … It’s infuriating.”