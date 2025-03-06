One Thing to Know about the New Voice of the Democrat Party

By
M Dowling
-
1
8

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA operative, was chosen as the voice of the Democratic Party when she responded to President Trump’s speech. She is considered an up-and-coming Democrat.

Some say her LGBTQIA+++ agenda borders on grooming, and Democrats are doubling down on weird and dangerous.

Make sure you are not blinded when you vote Democrat. This is what you are voting for.

Watch:

Good sites ike the next one are helping to raise awareness.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz