One Thing to Know about the New Voice of the Democrat Party

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA operative, was chosen as the voice of the Democratic Party when she responded to President Trump’s speech. She is considered an up-and-coming Democrat.

Some say her LGBTQIA+++ agenda borders on grooming, and Democrats are doubling down on weird and dangerous.

Make sure you are not blinded when you vote Democrat. This is what you are voting for.

Watch:

Good sites ike the next one are helping to raise awareness.

We want this entire agenda OVERHAULED. The mutilation of children will be DISCONTINUED. Child drag queen strip shows must be OUTLAWED. Males in girls’ spaces have to be REMOVED. Get the erotic smut OFF the bookshelves and into the garbage where it belongs. We do not consent. pic.twitter.com/y3SkipkEJu — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 20, 2024

