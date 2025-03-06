Trudeau Cried After Lying to President Trump and VP Vance

This article was re-written based on new information.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared very emotional when he told Canadians he would be there for them in response to the tariffs.

Is he ever there for all Canadians?

Two heated moments during yesterday’s Trudeau-Trump conversation allegedly brought Trudeau to tears. One was over the fentanyl pouring into the US and the other was over dairy tariffs.

Trudeau announced a plan to stop fentanyl that wouldn’t kick in for three years. He also announced 10,000 agents at the border, but they haven’t shown up.

Less than 1% of the fentanyl coming across the Canadian border was stopped. The so-called border czar is a Trudeau staffer.

They’re playing with us.

Trudeau won’t send the military because he doesn’t want to militarize the longest undefended border in the world.

Canada has open borders and fentanyl is pouring in through the ports since Canada isn’t looking for it. The Canadian officials aren’t looking for it.

Trudeau won’t take the issue seriously. Instead, he lies.

Ontario’s Doug Ford is threatening to turn the power off in the Northeast instead of handling the fentanyl. It’s almost a declaration of war.

Go to 01:10 on the mark:

BREAKING! SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE ALL OUT WAR IS COMING AGAINST RUSSIA, TRUMP FURIOUS https://t.co/EQUgsC3KkR — Redacted (@TheRedactedInc) March 6, 2025

Tariff Relief

President Trump gave Mexico and Canada some relief from tariffs, especially for car companies. His ultimate goals are better border monitoring and a fairer deal on tariffs. He is using tariffs to make deals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on the verge of tears amid President Trump’s tariffs. pic.twitter.com/40uiTlleTg — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 6, 2025

Canada’s Tariffs on US Dairy

Canada’s milk tariff on the US is 7.5%. Over-quota milk faces a 241% tariff. Other over-quota rates include blended dairy powder at 270%. Duties rise to as high as 314% for other products, like American butter and American cheese, according to data from the World Trade Organization.

Canadian officials argue that all countries subsidize dairy, including the U.S. — Canada essentially does so indirectly by closing its borders and capping production.

Canada will be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, speaking shortly before U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called him “a numbskull.”

The “Numbskull”

“I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

Canada immediately imposed 25% tariffs on C$30 billion of U.S. imports and Trudeau said those measures would remain in place until the Trump administration ended its trade action.

Bessent made clear the administration’s unhappiness, telling an event in New York that “If you want to be a numbskull like Justin Trudeau and say ‘Oh we’re going to do this’, then tariffs are going to go up.”

Trudeau and Trump, who accuses Canada of not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants across the border, held a 50-minute phone conversation on Wednesday.

“It was a colorful call. It was also a very substantive call,” said Trudeau, adding that the two sides were in talks but had nothing to announce yet.

“We are … trying to make sure that these tariffs don’t overly harm, certainly in the short term, certain sectors.”

One topic of conversation is Canada possibly delaying a second round of 25% tariffs on a further C$125 billion of U.S. imports, due to come into effect in less than three weeks.

We have a $100 billion trade deficit with Canada alone.

The White House said on Wednesday that Trump will exempt automakers from tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with existing free trade rules.

“Any carve outs that support any workers in Canada, even if it’s just one industry or another, are going to be a good thing,” said Trudeau.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email