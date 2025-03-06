This Is the Result When Relying on an Echo Chamber of Liars

The tragedy of hiring people in an echo chamber in key institutions is dangerous and devastating. The number of professors and other university staff who speak like one voice is no different from the numbers in the media and the federal government. That’s why we can’t get the truth, and we have a deep state of unelected bureaucrats running the government (into the ground).

What a tragedy, truly. To see and lose people we love over their utter ignorance of the reality we reside within.

Sorry, I empathize deeply. I have had family members, beloved individuals, reject our relationship due to their irrational beliefs.

Ivy League universities create a… pic.twitter.com/yOO7Y4pVbY — sighence (@krisuz44) March 6, 2025

Democrats seem to only care about their ideology and their power to force it on the rest of us. They would not clap for DJ Daniel, Mrs. Riley, or Mrs. Nungaray.

13-year-old hero DJ Daniel:

DJ Daniel, newest member of the United States Secret Service, meets President Trump in the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/MshogUuMK9 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 5, 2025

13-year-old DJ Daniel: “I had 13 brain surgeries and that’s how many times my personality has changed.” “That’s something that you don’t hear from a terminally ill child.” “I’m gonna keep on going into my gas tank runs out. And that’s when God calls you home. You never know… pic.twitter.com/aAipcIrxaq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

DJ Daniel is on Trump hater’s bumper:

NEW: Absolutely HILARIOUS interview with DJ Daniel LMAO (Must watch) “Donald Trump is the best President in the United States of America! Please stop being mean to President Trump, if I see you being mean to him I’m coming after you. If you’re a Democrat and you’re being… pic.twitter.com/rzBMkHYdtX — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) March 5, 2025

He wasn’t the only hero, but he’s so young and so special.

I’m not sure there was a single dry eye in the House Chamber or in the home of every American watching President Trump’s joint address… he just held up the executive order showing that he renamed a national wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray pic.twitter.com/YEFmkrqK4P — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) March 5, 2025

They didn’t stand or clap for Payton or Mrs. Diller.

This is what happened to Payton McNabb. 3 months ago, a trans competitor spiked a volleyball directly into her face, causing a concussion along with numerous other issues. President Trump’s executive order protecting women’s sports is important because of stories like this! pic.twitter.com/VaDNHRvVtg — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 7, 2025

“Stephanie Diller, we’re going to make sure that Ryan knows his dad was a true hero, New York’s finest, and we’re going to get these cold-blooded killers and repeat offenders off our streets and we are going to do it fast.” –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/TRsg6loucm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

Last night, Trump’s speech to Congress laid out a vision of American wins like border security, wildlife sanctuaries named for murdered girls like Jocelyn Nungaray, and a cancer-surviving boy made a Secret Service officer. He called out Democrats’ relentless misery, saying even… pic.twitter.com/mi6A3NmwNY — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) March 6, 2025

Democrats have lost their way. They need new leadership and a new agenda.

Thirteen-year-old DJ Daniel stole the spotlight last night for good reason & anyone with a heart would feel moved by his story-but Democrats don’t care about Americans, they only care about their agenda. Case in point: @RepDebDingell gave a half hearted clap and then rolled… pic.twitter.com/wNSWH7dVtK — Dale Whitaker (@dalewhitakerwa) March 5, 2025

