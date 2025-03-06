This Is the Result When Relying on an Echo Chamber of Liars

By
M Dowling
-
1
40

The tragedy of hiring people in an echo chamber in key institutions is dangerous and devastating. The number of professors and other university staff who speak like one voice is no different from the numbers in the media and the federal government. That’s why we can’t get the truth, and we have a deep state of unelected bureaucrats running the government (into the ground).

Democrats seem to only care about their ideology and their power to force it on the rest of us. They would not clap for DJ Daniel, Mrs. Riley, or Mrs. Nungaray.

13-year-old hero DJ Daniel:

DJ Daniel is on Trump hater’s bumper:

He wasn’t the only hero, but he’s so young and so special.

They didn’t stand or clap for Payton or Mrs. Diller.

Democrats have lost their way. They need new leadership and a new agenda.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz