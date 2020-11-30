One-third of small businesses shut down permanently in NJ

Nearly one-third of small businesses in New Jersey have shuttered permanently over COVID-19 and lockdowns.

New Jersey business leaders are concerned that the numbers could continue to climb, reports the New Jersey Star-Ledger.

Instead of opening up, the governor will ask for money the federal government doesn’t have and keep feeding the bad policy.

Governor Murphy will keep shutting down, even though the science does not support it as an effective means of stopping the virus.

“The stress levels are exceptionally high,” said New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who was targeted last week by constituents for eating outdoors at a restaurant with his family. “You’ve lost a job, you’ve lost a business, you’ve lost a loved one. I can’t blame folks for being stressful.”

The Harvard-based data tracking project TrackTheRecovery.org recently put out numbers indicating that 31% of New Jersey businesses have closed, a figure slightly above the national average.

Democrats are destroying the economy, livelihoods, lives, and education. Studies show lockdowns cannot stop this virus. There are also many questions about the so-called surging number since the hospitals are not filling up. We will see about that.