It’s GOP’s Newly-Elected “Freedom Force” Reps vs. Dem’s Socialist “Squad”

Late election results continue the trend of boosting GOP numbers in the House of Representatives. These wins continue to defy the haughty but wildly inaccurate predictions of Democrats actually adding double digits to Nancy Pelosi’s caucus.

Whoopsie.

Perhaps the exclamation point to all this comes with the announcement that several newly-elected Republican reps have joined together to create a group they’ve named the “Freedom Force.” Its purpose is to oppose the high profile Democrat “Squad.”

“This group will give a contrast to the hard left,” Utah Rep.-elect and former NFL player Burgess Owens said Friday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.” He continued, “We have “Freedom Force” versus “Squad.”

Burgess promised they, made up of women and minorities, would be working to protect small business owners.

“Business ownership is the foundation of our freedom,” he said on “Fox & Friend Weekend” Sunday. “It’s where our middle class comes from.”

At least eight incoming Republican lawmakers are in the group, including Reps.-elect Nicole Malliotakis; Michelle Steel of California; Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma; Victoria Spartz of Indiana; and Carlos Gimenez, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Byron Donalds of Florida.

“We have different cultures, backgrounds, colors. But what we have in common is that we have a love for our country… and we’re going to make sure we stay free,” Owens said of the coalition.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Malliotakis mentioned “a natural alliance” was occurring between members of the freshman class.

“I think what you’re going to see is a group of individuals who are going to serve as a counterbalance to the values of the socialist squad,” Malliotakis said.

“We don’t believe we should be dismantling the economy. We don’t believe we should be destroying free market principles. We don’t believe in the Green New Deal. We don’t believe in packing the courts.”

Can’t wait for the “Freedom Force” to get the kind of fawning media coverage enjoyed by AOC and her crew. Maybe the day after Hell freezes over?