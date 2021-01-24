Impeach 46! Biden’s gestapo used teargas on mostly peaceful protesters

Biden’s racist stormtroopers are attacking innocent protesters just trying to burn down an ICE building. This is not who we are.

You would think they were insurrectionists or something. They are mostly peaceful protesters trying to express themselves. This is one of the groups of lovelies that Kamala Harris and Biden staff help get out on bail.

Impeach 46! Impeach 46!

Portland: An unlawful assembly was declared as #antifa showed up for the second time this week with riot gear to attack the local @ICEgov facility. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/y5POywFXXF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2021

