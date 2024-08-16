Only 25 States Want Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Twenty-four states signed on to the emergency petition at the Supreme Court in the case, Republican National Committee et al. v. Mi Familia Vota et [open borders group], but only 24.

The states are Kansas, West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

If your state isn’t here, call your representative. You won’t find blue states here because leftists have taken them over, and they cheat because they want power in perpetuity.

The case urges the Court to uphold the Arizona law that requires proof of citizenship to vote. Do Americans really want foreigners here illegally choosing our future? Some people coming illegally hate us, others want loose crime prevention, and others want endless handouts.