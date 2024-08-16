CNN Meltdown Accusing Nancy Mace of Racism, White Supremacy

CNN’s move to the center seems stalled. They are still race-baiting and promoting anti-white hate. In this clip, Michael Eric Dyson, an anti-white hater, accuses Nancy Mace of being a racist and white supremacist because she didn’t pronounce Comma-la’s name right.

Another pronunciation is Commie-la or Obama-la.

Here is Kamala mispronouncing her own name. She must hate herself.

Is she a white supremacist? If she doesn’t know how to pronounce it, how can Nancy Mace be expected to know?


