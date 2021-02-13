Only Dems are calling witnesses?









Senator Rubio said the only ones who will call witnesses are Democrats? That is a farce if accurate as Senator Rubio tweeted.

Last night left wing Twitter starting beating up the managers for not calling witnesses & this morning they caved By a majority vote the Democrats can now force a trial where the House Managers get their witnesses & former President Trump gets none. A complete farce — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2021

Now that we are going to have witnesses no one can claim this is a fair trial unless both sides are now allowed to call them. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2021

Bring out the 🦘 🦘🦘 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2021

Watch:

#Impeachment The Senate votes in favor of allowing witnesses during the second Senate impeachment trial of former Pres. Trump. By a vote of 55 to 45, multiple Republican lawmakers join Democrats to vote in favor of hearing from at least one witness. pic.twitter.com/cxOXtIOH9H — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 13, 2021

Related