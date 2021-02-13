Only Dems are calling witnesses?

Senator Rubio said the only ones who will call witnesses are Democrats? That is a farce if accurate as Senator Rubio tweeted.
Last night left wing Twitter starting beating up the managers for not calling witnesses & this morning they caved
By a majority vote the Democrats can now force a trial where the House Managers get their witnesses & former President Trump gets none.
A complete farce
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2021
Now that we are going to have witnesses no one can claim this is a fair trial unless both sides are now allowed to call them.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2021
Bring out the 🦘 🦘🦘
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2021
Watch:
#Impeachment The Senate votes in favor of allowing witnesses during the second Senate impeachment trial of former Pres. Trump.
By a vote of 55 to 45, multiple Republican lawmakers join Democrats to vote in favor of hearing from at least one witness. pic.twitter.com/cxOXtIOH9H
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 13, 2021